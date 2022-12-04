The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu, has again stayed away from a town hall meeting organised by Arise TV for presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections on Sunday

Mr Tinubu, through his presidential campaign council, on Saturday, in a statement indicated that he won’t be attending any debate organised by the TV station whom he accused of being biased against him.

He also asked his supporters and spokespersons to boycott the TV station.

However, three candidates- Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party – are currently present at the third series of the Arise TV Town Hall Meeting.

Speaking on human capacity development, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, talked about giving incentives to the private sector to create employment.

He also said he would link the labour market with the education sector.

“We have to get our kids educated but rightly educated. By the time you educate them, they will be available to the private sector who should be the engine of growth. The private sector is the driver of prosperity in any given economy”

“The primary responsibility of the public sector is to see how we can incentivise the private sector to make use of these talented young men and women we have produced through our reforms in the education sector”

“Nigeria’s main stay is agricultural, we just revolutionise our agricultural sector to employ as many people as possible. The best way is to incentivise the private sector.”— Atiku said.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing a live update of the town hall meeting via its Twitter handle.

