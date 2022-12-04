The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has denied reports that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was denied a United States visa ahead of his planned trip.

Mr Kalu, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said the former Lagos State governor postponed the trip himself. He added that State Department officials confirmed to him that Mr Tinubu will be in the US in the third week of December.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had announced that Mr Tinubu will leave the country on December 4 for the United Kingdom, and also travel to the US and other European countries.

According to the PCC, Mr Tinubu will also speak at Chatham House on December 5 to discuss his manifesto.

Meanwhile, Chatham House said on its official website that Mr Tinubu will discuss “his vision and recently unveiled manifesto for ‘renewed hope’ in Nigeria including his policy proposals for economic reform and revival and how to deliver secure and inclusive job opportunities for Nigerian citizens.”

Mr Kalu, on Saturday, said the news that the APC presidential candidate was denied a visa is a fake news.

“As the election draws closer, the opposition will spread more fake news against our presidential candidate but we should always ignore and keep our eyes on the ball. The news that Tinubu was denied a visa to the USA is as fake as other fake news.

“Tinubu postponed the travel himself and was never denied a visa. The State Department of the US confirmed to me that Tinubu will be received in the third week of December. As the presidential candidate of our party with an outstanding personality, he will be warmly welcomed in the United States. OUK.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the PCC, Festus Keyamo, in reaction to the news of visa denial, posted a ‘copy’ of the US visa granted Mr Tinubu, on his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

“For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about @officialABAT being denied visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours,” he tweeted.

Mr Tinubu’s candidacy has faced stringent criticisms, especially in the wake of the latest release of the certified true copy of a 1992 money laundry case in the U.S. that showed he forfeited money to the U.S. government after being accused of drug-related offences.

