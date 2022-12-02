The police in Zamfara State have arrested seven terrorists and rescued 15 abducted victims.

The victims had spent 50 days in captivity before they were rescued on Monday.

The state commissioner of police in the state, Yusuf Kolo, while parading the suspects before journalists in Gusau Thursday evening, said the command would not relent in its efforts to restore peace in the state.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the command, Mohammed Shehu, said the six suspects were arrested for “involving in a criminal conspiracy, intimidation and extortion.

“The sum of N700,000 were recovered. The money was part of the levies they collected from some villages in Anka local government area,” Mr Shehu said.

Mr Shehu said a female gun runner, who specialises in supplying arms and ammunitions to terrorists operating in the state, was also arrested.

“The female suspect is a notorious Gunrunner that specialses in transporting Arms and Ammunition to a notorious bandit kingpin known as Dawa.

The said bandit kingpin has been a notorious bandit leader terrorising the innocent people of Zamfara and neighbouring states. The suspect confessed to her involvement in the crime. Investigation is in progress,” he said.

Mr Shehu said the abducted victims were rescued by a police tactical team following an intelligence tip off.

“Police Tactical Operatives in collaboration with Vigilante acted on intelligence information regarding the abduction of 15 victims by bandits terrorist at Dike village in Funtua LGA of Katsina State.

READ ALSO:

“The Police operatives on receiving the intelligence information mobilised to the location and conducted search and rescue operation at sabon garin Dustin Kaura forest in Danjibga district of Tsafe LGA.

The rescue operation was successfully conducted, leading to the rescue of the victims hale and hearty,” the statement added.

Mr Shehu said the victims were taken to a hospital for medical check up and were debriefed by Police detectives before they were handed over to their families.

Zamfara, like many states in the North-west and a part of the North-central, has been witnessing renewed terrorists’ attacks that have led to the death and displacement of hundreds of residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

