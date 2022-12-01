The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Magaji Garba, to seven years’ imprisonment for N260 million fraud.

The judge, Maryam Aliyu, jailed the professor after finding him guilty on all five counts of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the judge jailed the convict seven years on counts 1 to 3 without option of fine, and seven years with an option of N10 million each on counts 4 and 5.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The statement signed by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission had arraigned Mr Garba on 12 October 2021 for allegedly extorting various sums of money from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter fencing of the university.

He had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, thereby setting the stage for his full trial.

After calling witnesses and tendering documents, which were admitted in evidence, the EFCC closed its case on 14 December 2021.

Delivering judgment, on Tuesday, the trial judge said the court was satisfied that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Charges

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Professor Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 15th of May, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contractor executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square of the Federal University, Gusau under the false pretence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) which representation/pretense you knew to be false”.

Count three reads: “That you, Professor Magji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 1st August, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and fifty Million Naira from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contract executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square at the Federal University, Gusau under the false presence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira), which representation/ pretense you knew to be false”.

One of the alleged offences was said to be contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

