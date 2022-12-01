The official launch of The Letterman, a book authored by PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, holds in Abuja today.

All is set for the 492-page narrative non-fiction to be unveiled before an audience of Nigerians including top dignitaries at the Bolton White Apartments.

The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, x-rays the role of letter writing in leadership, governance and politics.

It focuses on the former president and his fondness for speaking bluntly to subordinates, superiors, associates and foreign personalities – through letters – not minding the reactions the letters might generate.

The book curates some of the most significant and historical letters written and received by the former president. And a number of these letters, written to dignitaries in Nigeria and around the world, have never been publicly seen.

Expected at the launch is former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the special guest of honour. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University, Yusuf Ali, is the Chairman of the event.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, who is the book reviewer, and a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Okauru, the chief presenter, are also expected at the occasion.

Other dignitaries who have confirmed attendance at the event are a former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello; a senator, Adelere Oriolowo; a former senator, Babafemi Ojudu, a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu.

Equally expected are members of the diplomatic corps, top politicians, governors, legislators, captains of industry, traditional rulers, clergy, media executives and practitioners among others.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates from the book launch.

You can also join the event virtually here:

