The Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State on Tuesday announced the killing of its women leader, Victoria Chintex, by suspected gunmen in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The publicity secretary of the party in the southern Kaduna zone, Edward Buju, in a statement said she was shot dead at her residence.

The deceased’s husband also sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility, the statement said.

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his executives in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government area, who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura,” the statement reads.

Mr Buju described the deceased as an industrious, hard working and a dedicated party leader.

He urged Labour Party members at all levels in the state to pray for the repose of her soul.

“More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will support her family,” the statement said.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake; the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law-abiding as vengeance is of the Lord,” the party said in the statement.

