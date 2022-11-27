The Nigeria Immigration Service says it has ordered its offices across the nation to work on Saturdays to clear the backlog of passport applications.
The comptroller-general of the Immigration Service, Isa Jere, gave the directive, according to a statement by the spokesperson, Tony Akuneme, on Saturday.
Mr Jere said the directive is to enable the Service to reduce the backlog caused by the 2020 and 2021 prolonged lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ ALSO: Buhari approves redeployment of 9 Perm Secs
“The C-G has directed that Passport offices across the country with a high volume of pending applications to work on Saturdays,” it said.
He said the exercise will commence on December 3, 2022 to January 28, 2023, between 10 am to 2 pm.
“The Saturday preceding the Christmas and New Year holidays are exempted,” he said.
Redeployment
Also, Mr Jere approved the redeployment of the two passport controllers.
The Immigration boss moved the controller from Ekiti to Jigawa, while the head of the Ondo unit was reassigned to the NIS zonal office in Ibadan.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999