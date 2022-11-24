Nigerian students studying in the US on an F1 or academic J1 visa can now renew their visas without an interview.

The US mission in Nigeria on Wednesday announced the development.

“To qualify for this procedure, you must be physically in Nigeria, renewing a student visa that is still valid or has expired within the past 24 months,” it said.

It added that students must be renewing their visa to either continue participation in the same major course of study even if at a different institution; or attend the same institution even if in a different major course of study.

“By scheduling a no-interview student visa renewal appointment, you’ll be able to drop off your passport at a DHL location in Lagos, on a date and time you schedule using the Consulate’s online booking system,” the US said.

Students’ passport will be returned to them within two weeks from their appointment date and required follow up interviews will be prioritised.

How to schedule an interview

To schedule a no-interview student visa renewal appointment, students were asked to go to www.ustraveldocs.com/ng and follow the instructions.

According to the US, on the day and time of the student’s scheduled appointment, students should visit a designated DHL facility to drop off their application.

The following documents must accompany the application; a printout of submission letter (printed from www.ustraveldocs.com/ng); aDS-160 completed in the last six months; an approved I-20; and a receipt for I-901 SEVIS fee.

Others include, a passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport has expired, a current valid passport must be included) and a passport photograph taken in the last six months meeting these requirements.

Additionally, persons, including dependents, who do not qualify for the no-interview visa, must schedule a regular appointment at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng.

“Each applicant must meet the qualifications individually,” the US said.

However, applicants who have been scheduled for an appointment but qualify for the no-interview student can cancel their appointments and re-apply.

“During the rescheduling process you will be asked questions confirming eligibility for the student renewal program and be provided instructions on how to submit the application through the document delivery centre,” it added.

Applicants who do not qualify for a no-interview student visa renewal, are advised not to cancel their appointment.

How to remove a dependent that does not qualify

To remove a dependent that does not qualify for a student renewal from their profiles, applicants were asked to follow these steps:

1. Log in to the primary applicant’s profile

2. Click New Scheduling Appointment

3. Follow the steps until you reach Step 6.

4. At Step 6, check for the dependent’s information and click “x” to remove the dependent from the primary applicants’ profile.

