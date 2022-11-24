The National Assembly has begun a process to amend the Extradition Act, 2004.

A bill to amend the Act was introduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives on wednesday.

The bill seeks to amend Sections 2, 7, 15 and 20 of the Act.

The proposed amendment includes allowing extradition for countries that have treaty agreements with Nigeria, a procedure for issuance of arrest warrant, ability to prosecute fugitives upon refusal to surrender, among others.

The move to amend the Extradition Act comes amid controversies surrounding the trial of Nigerians like Nnamdi Kani, the leader of the proscribed indigenous group, internet fraudster, Abbas Raymond aka Hushpupi and ‘supercop’, Abba Kyari.

Extradition and proposed amendments

Extradition is the legal process by which one country hands over a person to another (upon request) for prosecution or punishment for crimes committed within the jurisdiction of the requesting country. While a bilateral or multilateral pact is usually required, some countries will extradite people without a treaty.

Section 1 of the Act provides that the President can extend the application of the Act to any country with which Nigeria has signed a treaty regarding the surrender of persons wanted for prosecution or punishment. He does this by issuing an order that is published in the federal gazette.

Section 2 of the Act further states that the Act shall apply to every separate country within the commonwealth.

The bill therefore seeks to amend:

** Section 2(a) to now read “Subject to provisions of this section, this Act shall apply to every separate country within the Commonwealth, and any other country with whom Nigeria establishes an extradition treaty or arrangement.”

** Section 7 to include a new subsection (d) which reads “the procedure for the issuance of a warrant of arrest shall be set out in the Schedule of this Act.”

** Section 15 to insert a new subsection (a) which reads “Where Nigeria refuses to surrender a fugitive criminal to a requesting state on a ground other than the ground of dual criminality, Nigeria shall upon a request by the requesting state, commence prosecution of the fugitive under a special arrangement between Nigeria and the requesting state.”

** Section 20 by subsection (2) for a new subsection (2) to read “For the purposes of this Act – “returnable offence’ means an offence however described, which Is punishable by imprisonment for a term of two years or more, in Nigeria, and a Commonwealth Country or country having an extradition treaty with Nigeria seeking the surrender of the fugitive.”

** The Schedule now reads:

1. Upon receipt of information that a fugitive is in Nigeria, suspected to be in or on his way into Nigeria, a Judge may issue a provisional arrest warrant under section 8 of the Act, to bring the fugitive before the Court.

2. Before issuing a provisional warrant of arrest upon information, a Judge shall consider whether:

(a) the alleged offence is an extraditable offence; and

(b) there is sufficient evidence or information to justify the issuance of a provisional warrant of arrest.

3. The provisional warrant of arrest shall direct that the fugitive be brought before the issuing Judge within 48 hours of effecting the arrest or such longer period as the Court may deem reasonable.

Details of the bill will be deliberated during second reading on another legislative day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

