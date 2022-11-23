Not less than 234,037 permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) have not been collected in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said..

The newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Ayobami Salami, disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ado Ekiti.

He said only 754,886 registered voters had collected their PVCs, out of the 988,923 who registered in the state.

The unclaimed PVCs represents about 24 per cent of the total registration in the state he said.

“Preparatory to the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Ekiti, let me state that INEC has 16 local governments areas, 177 registration areas, and 2,445 polling units to deal with,” Mr Salami noted.

“We have a total number of 988,923 registered voters out of which 754,886 voters have collected their PVCs, while 234,037, representing 24 per cent are yet to collect their PVCs.”

He clarified that the Bimodal Voters Authentication System(BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) Portal would be fully deployed in all elections.

Mr Salami urged registered voters to break away from the culture of apathy, and participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

“As part of our preparations, INEC had on 12th November, 2022 commenced a nationwide display of preliminary claims and objections , which shall end on the 25th November, 2022,” he said.

“Therefore, I want to use this medium to call on registered voters to visit our local government headquarters to actively participate in the exercise using our online link.”

Mr Salami, a professor of Environmental Science, said INEC would build on the success recorded in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in the state, and other past polls adjudged to be transparent and acceptable.

The NUJ Chairman, Ekiti Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela, advised the commission to work on endemic voter apathy in Ekiti, saying this was affecting the electoral system adversely.

Mr Ojomoyela also urged INEC to intensify efforts on voter education before the elections to reduce the high numbers of void votes being recorded during polls.

Mr Salami was the pioneer vice chancellor of Nigeria’s premier technical university, First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He took over as REC in the state from Adeniran Tella, who held the office for several years.

