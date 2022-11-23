A bill to establish a commission to tackle Almajiri and other out-of-school children has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Shehu Kakale (PDP, Sokoto) and 18 others, scaled the hurdle on Wednesday after the debate on its general principles.

In his lead debate, Mr Kakale explained that the bill seeks the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of-School Children to provide for a multi-modal system of education to tackle the menace of illiteracy.

To Mr Kakale, the alarming rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria calls for drastic action.

He explained that the commission will also “be responsible for providing skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes development for children and teenagers through schools to reduce the rate of poverty, and lessen delinquency and destitution in Nigeria.”

Mr Kakale stressed that with the commission, “Almajiris will receive sound education that will shield them from exploitation by criminal elements.”

Speaking from the floor, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, threw his weight behind the bill. He encouraged members to support the bill.

He added that education remains prominent on the legislative agenda of this House.

Also speaking in support of the bill, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), said tackling Almajiri and out-of-school children is consistent with the Peoples Democratic Party. He reminded his colleagues of the intervention by the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who built some schools for the Almajiris.

Mr Ossai, however, stated that the commission should have a specific time frame for existence.

“You are aware that 12 years ago, the Presidency embarked on making sure that the Almajiris are integrated into the educational sector.

“I agree with this bill but in agreeing with it, they are making an intervention and it should have a gestation period like saying this programme will last ten to 15 years or so. If the commission is established to just run like that it will be discriminatory in nature.

“Every child is entitled to education. This particular programme is an interventionist to bridge the gap. So if it’s an intervention to bridge the gap it’s supposed to have a timeline, the laws are made in that way,” he said.

Ikengboju Gboluga (PDP, Ondo), said the title of the bill should reflect all out-of-school children, not just Almajiris.

Responding to the comments on the title of the bill, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, who presided over plenary, said the commission is about out-of-school children and Almajiris.

“I want you to look at the long title of the bill. It says Almajiri and out-of-school children, which you have in all parts of Nigeria. It’s not only for the Almajiri, it will also take care of our brothers that are always in the street,” he said.

When the bill was put to vote, the lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in its support. It was then referred to the Committee on Basic Education for further legislative action.

