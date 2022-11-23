A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia, has accused the Akwa Ibom State Government of lying about how Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the state government, was conceived.

He has also challenged the state government to address Ibom Air ownership, funding and profitability.

Mr Udofia, an entrepreneur with an interest in oil and gas, was recently sacked by a Federal High Court, Uyo, as the APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State. The court also barred him from taking part in a fresh primary.

The Peoples Democratic Party is the ruling party in the oil-rich state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his campaign organisation, Mr Udofia said he conceived the idea of Ibom Air in 2012, shared it with the then Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, whom he claimed incorporated the airline on February 21, 2013.

“… Records show that Ibom airlines Limited was incorporated on February 21, 2013 by Governor Godswill Akpabio, after our principal shared the idea of an airline with him sometime in 2012. In 2013, Mr. Udom was still a staff of Zenith Bank and cannot ascribe to himself the conceptualisation of Ibom Airlines,” said the statement which was signed by Imo Akpan, a lawyer and spokesperson of Akan Udofia Campaign Organisation.

The campaign organisation claimed Mr Akpabio, while he was still the governor, visited the Bombardier facility in Toulouse in France to “explore” how to bring to “life” the idea of Ibom Air.

The campaign further claimed that the then Governor Akpabio sponsored 32 people from Akwa Ibom abroad for training in Air Traffic Control.

“These graduates are today working in several airports in Nigeria,” it added.

“Obong Akan Udofia then trained the first female pilot of Akwa Ibom descent.

“Our principal from 2019 went on to play a key role in liaising with aviation authorities to secure Air Traffic Control (ATC) status for Obong Attah International Airport. This has culminated in our state being the hub for ATC in Nigeria today.”

Government’s position

The Akwa Ibom State Government, in a recent statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, dismissed as false Mr Udofia’s claim that he conceived the idea of Ibom Air.

The idea of Ibom Air was conceived and executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel, the government said.

The government, which threatened legal action, said the APC chieftain has no “proprietary interest” in the airline, reputed to be one of the best in Nigeria.

Mr Udofia, in the statement from his campaign, has denied ever making such a claim that he owns Ibom Air.

“Rather than patronising roadside gossip, surfing social media and issuing unfounded threats, the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State must do more. He must go further and address the issue of ownership, funding, and cost of maintaining the aircraft in the fleet as Akwa Ibom people are interested in the profitability of the venture,” Mr Udofia’s campaign said.

The statement from Mr Udofia’s campaign coincided with the addition of two additional A320-200 Airbus aircraft on lease from a European company for Ibom Air.

Governor Emmanuel, alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, received the aircraft at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on Tuesday, in a brief ceremony which attracted a large crowd of dignitaries and residents.

Ibom Air, which is expecting 10 aircraft from Airbus, now has nine aircraft in its fleet, and plans to begin regional flights around West Africa in 2023.

