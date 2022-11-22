The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Human Rights to investigate the poor treatment of customers by airlines operating in Nigeria.

The committee has the mandate to probe violations of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion move by Simon Karu (APC, Gombe) and Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun) on Tuesday during plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Karu explained that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) must protect airline customers.

He lamented that despite the existence of these agencies, the rights of Nigerians are constantly violated by the airlines.

The lawmaker said that the rate of flight cancellation and delays are becoming alarming adding that customers have shouldered the exorbitant fares and get poor services.

“Despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily,” he said.

According to him, flight cancellation has an impact on the economic and physical well-being of customers.

“The continuous complaints and outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers have become alarming with the consistent violation of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.

“The inconsistency of air travel schedules due to sudden delay, cancellations and other airlift service provision, consumers are shortchanged in their businesses, health conditions and social and economic ventures without due compensation,” he said.

The motion was unanimously passed when the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session put it to vote.

