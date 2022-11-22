The Nigerian government Commission says it will award contracts for broadband infrastructure for small businesses and higher institutions in the country on Thursday.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and the projects are expected to accelerate broadband penetration in Nigeria.

The contracts are to be executed in the six geopolitical zones of the country, the NCC said in a statement on Monday.

“The event will witness the award of contracts for the provision of broadband infrastructure for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), as well as for tertiary and higher institutions of learning across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” NCC said in a statement.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the projects to be awarded earlier in the year. The projects are expected to be completed within six months, from the date of the award.

“The provision of broadband infrastructure for the MSMEs in Nigeria, and for tertiary institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country will add the necessary fillip towards achieving the major objectives spelt out in the NDEPS 2020-2030,” the statement added.

The NCC said reputable tech companies have been selected for the implementation of the projects.

Some 85.23 million Nigerians have broadband access. That represents 44.68 per cent. It was about 44.5 per cent in July and 44.3 per cent in June.

The average fixed broadband internet speed in Nigeria is slow such that Nigeria placed 151st out of 182 nations in the most recent Speedtest Global Index report from the American internet speed monitoring company Ookla.

