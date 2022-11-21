The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of N775 million, and three other landed properties linked to a former Accountant General of the Federation Jonah Otunla, and Bello Fadile.

Mr Fadile used to be an aide to a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Some of the forfeited properties are No. 8 Ajayi Crowther Street, Asokoro, Abuja; a Plot of land at Plot 1960 Cadastral Zone A05 Maitama District, FCT, Abuja, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

The rest are a hotel under construction with generator located at Plot 621, Road 37, Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja and a twin 4 bedroom duplex with guard quarters located at Plot 736, 7th Avenue Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja.

The statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the properties were products of illicit activities.

The judge, D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, gave the order of final forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on an application by the anti-graft agency.

“The money and properties are the product of illicit activities of a former Accountant General of the Federation Jonah Otunla and Colonel Bello Fadile, aide to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.”

According to the EFCC statement, Christopher Mshelia, counsel for the EFCC, moved a motion for the final forfeiture of the assets today.

He also informed the court that the proceeds of the illegal activities of Bello Fadile and Jonah Otunla were used to purchase the assets that had been found by the Commission during its investigation into contract fraud in the ONSA under Sambo Dasuki.

“The N775, 000,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Seventy-five Million Naira) was refunded by Otunla and Otunba Ade Adelakun (late) during the investigation, whilst the landed properties sought to be forfeited are “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of an unlawful activity received, retained, concealed and converted by the respondents from the office of the National Security Adviser to the President.”

The commission had on 20 July, 2020 secured an interim forfeiture order on the assets and also published the order of the court on 11 August 2022, in Thisday Newspaper, for the respondent to show cause why the money and properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Mr Okorowo in granting the final forfeiture, stated that the court was satisfied with the evidence before it and ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

EFCC filed fraud charges against Mr Otunla at the Federal High Court in Abuja but had yet to arraign him.

His successor, Ahmed Idris, who was suspended from office over fraud allegations, is facing corruption charges involving N109 billion in stolen public fund.

