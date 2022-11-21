The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive the Dadin Kowa Dam to generate electricity for the country if elected in the 2023 general elections.

The former Vice President who was speaking on Monday during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe also promised to reconstruct all roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, as well as the road linking Bauchi to Yobe. He said the construction of the roads would enhance trade and commerce.

“Let me reiterate the promises we made if by the grace of God and you support the PDP. We promised to empower your businessmen to expand their businesses so that they can expand their businesses for our young men and women.

“We also promised you that the Dadin Kowa Dam, which was built by the PDP to provide electricity and irrigation is activated for electricity and irrigation, provided you support the government of PDP.

“We will make sure that all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, with Bauchi, with Yobe, are all reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce,” he said.

Atiku, who is from Adamawa State in the North-east, likened himself to the first and only Prime Minister in the country, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

“Many of you were not born the time the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was in office. You now have another opportunity to produce another Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in me.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said the economy will bounce back and the Naira will be strengthened when PDP comes on board in 2023.

“When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk, how much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice, how much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange, and how much is an orange sold today?

“We just want to let the People know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea.”

