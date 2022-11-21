The average price of refilling a five-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas rose by 70.62 per cent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch” for October 2022 released on Sunday.

The NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.21 per cent between September and October when that quantity of gas went for N4,483.75.

But the price rose by 70.62 per cent from N2,627.94 when compared between October 2021 and October 2022.

The report said Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5 kg cooking gas at N4,955.00, followed by Niger at N4,950.00, and Adamawa at N4,940.29.

It added that Abia recorded the lowest price at N4,045.45, followed by Kano and Delta at N4,100.00 and N4,139.29 respectively.

12.5 kilogram records slower rise

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 51.40 per cent from N6,638.27 in October 2021 to N10,050.53 in October 2022.

On state-by-state basis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cooking gas at N10,986.11, followed by Oyo at N10,826.56 and Kogi at N10,783.33.

The lowest average price was recorded in Yobe at N8,533.33, followed by Sokoto and Katsina at N9,100.00 and N9,202.86 respectively.

“The South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at N10,454.04, followed by the South-West at N10,312.87, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N9,501.05,” it said.