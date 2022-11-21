The arraignment of Femi Olaleye has suffered a setback following his absence at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Monday.

The defendant’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, told the judge, Ramon Oshodi, that his client who is on administrative bail “is out of town.”

The state government had planned to arraign the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Monday for the alleged defilement of a minor (name withheld).

Mr Olaleye is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece.

