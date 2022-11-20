The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malate, Muhammed Akanbi, a professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has died at the age of 51.

The university registrar confirmed the VC’s death in a statement late Sunday night.

“With very heavy hearts but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Management of Kwara State University announces the death of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi SAN,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Akanbi was appointed KWASU VC in April 2020 in a selection process that raised controversy among academics and Kwara elders including the Kwara North Elders and Offa Professors Forum, who faulted the selection exercise.

Mr Akanbi was a son to the pioneer chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), late Mustapha Akanbi.

The late vice-chancellor had battled with ill health since 2020 going in and out hospitals, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Commiseration

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commisserated with the deceased’s family.

Mr Abdulrazaq, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the VC’s death as painful and shocking.

“We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus,” he said.

Many students and staff of the university have continued to mourn the late scholar, especially across major social media platforms including WhatsApp groups.

A graduating student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science on the campus, Sherifat Usamot, described the death as unfortunate.

He said the deceased was an inspiration to the younger generation, noting that at just 51, Mr Akanbi had accomplished so much “not just as a professor but also as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

Ms Usamot said this in a short post on her WhatsApp status shortly after the news broke on Sunday night.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on 1-covered issues around the globe