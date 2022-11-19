The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Sani Tambuwal as acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

This was contained in a statement signed by Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Amshi, in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tambuwal was the former Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

According to Mr Amshi, others who were appointed include Ogunlana Kamoru as the acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

“Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya is now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services; Mr Birma Shuaibu, acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate; Mr Umoru Ali, acting Secretary of Research and Information; and Mr Omogbehin Yomi, acting Secretary, Special Duties.

“Mr Inyang Titus, acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts; Mr Nwoba Andrew, acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.”

The chairman said that the appointments were sequel to the approval by the commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the commission.

“This is on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.”

Mr Amshi said that the commission had further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, would continue to work with Mr Tambuwal until his retirement on February 14 February

“This is in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal was born on 2 February, 1965. He acquired the first school leaving certificate (FSLC) at Town Primary School, Tambuwal in 1978 and General Certificate of Education (GCE O/Level) at GSSS, Birnin-Kebbi in 1983.

He got admission into the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1989.

He went further to obtain a Postgraduate Diploma in Management in 1996 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2001 from the same university.

The Clerk to the National Assembly is equivalent of permanent secretary. He is the accounting officer of the assembly.

