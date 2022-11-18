A 20-year-old man has allegedly killed his stepmother in Awka, Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Ekenedilichukwu Okeke, reportedly strangled the victim, Theresa Okeke, on 28 September in her residence in Awka.

The suspect confessed that he hired his friends, 19 of them, to assist in killing the stepmother, according to a report by The Nation.

Mrs Okeke was an accountant with the National Population Commission before the incident.

‘Why we killed her’

The suspect was paraded by the police in the state, on Friday, alongside the three of the 19 other suspects at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka.

The prime suspect, Mr Okeke, said he and his friends killed the victim so that he could transfer N1 million from her bank account through her mobile phone.

He admitted that the victim had been assisting him in paying his school fees.

He said he hired his friends to assist him carry out the act, shortly after the deceased insisted that he must leave her house following a misunderstanding between them.

“I had a misunderstanding with my mom, along the line, and she scolded me. I pleaded with her, thinking she has forgiven me. But the next day she asked me to leave the house,” the suspect said.

He said he phoned his father and his elder brother to inform them about the disagreement with his stepmother, but only the brother answered his call.

He said he recently got admitted into a university and had been trying to raise money for his fees.

“After, I called my friends to help me get money from my mom so I can use it for my fees ahead of my admission. Along the line, she collapsed and slumped,” he said, without giving details.

“I’m very remorseful and praying to God to have mercy on me and the government to forgive me.”

Another suspect, Peter Jideofor, confessed that he (Jideofor) tied the victim’s mouth when she attempted to scream.

“He (Okeke) told me he had an issue with his step mother that I and other guys should help him extract N1 million from her. It was around 2 a.m. We tied her hands and feet.

“When she wanted to shout, I personally tied her mouth. In the process, she stopped breathing. It was at that point I left because my mission was not to kill. When I was leaving, I told the guy to keep checking on her every 30 minutes.

“But it was in the morning he told us that she’s dead. All of us were in shock and fled, but I stayed indoors until the day I was arrested,” he said.

Mr Jideofor, 24, claimed to be an orphan and that he had not killed anybody before.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, said Mr Okeke, in an attempt to mislead, lodged a complaint that his step mother had been “murdered” by unknown persons.

Mr Echeng said Mr Okeke claimed armed robbers stormed their residence and killed his stepmother.

But, “after an intelligence-based interrogation,” he eventually confessed to the crime and named his accomplice.

Apart from Messrs Okeke and Jideofor, two additional suspects were also arrested, according to the police.

The police commissioner identified the two other suspects as Chukwuemeka Christopher, 29 and Chisom Emmanuel, 22.

He said Mr Okeke, the prime suspect, knew the password of his stepmother’s phone, but did not know the personal identification number for her bank account.