The Nigerian embassy in Qatar on Thursday advised Nigerians travelling for the World Cup to adhere to the laws of the country.

“The Embassy wishes to strongly advise that Nigerian fans travelling for the soccer fiesta should endeavour to obey and respect the laws of the host country while in Qatar,” a statement from the embassy said.

It added that Nigerians should ensure they comply with all relevant guidelines and requirements for visiting fans before embarking on any trip.

The embassy also warned against falling victim to visa fraud.

“…the special world cup visa called Hayya card and Entry Permit cannot and will not be changed or transferred to work visa or permit,” it warned.

Qatar is set to host the FIFA World Cup, twelve years after it was awarded hosting rights making it the first middle eastern country to host the world’s biggest football event.

The event will feature 32 teams and attract more than 1.2 million visitors to Qatar.

There are only three days until the tournament which opens on 20 November; a change from the usual June/July summer play.

For the first time at the men’s World Cup, three women have been included among the 36 referees selected.

Stephanie Frappart of France, Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda.

Schools in Qatar will be closed during the period (20 November to 18 December) and work hours reduced.