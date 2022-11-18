The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of 10 dismissed police officer, converted two dismissals to retirement and rejected six appeals for lack of merit.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ani said the decision was taken at the 17th Plenary Meeting of the commission, presided by its acting Chairman, Clara Ogunbiyi.

He said the commission had also approved the conversion of 301 ICT professionals to General Duty.

The PSC spokesman said the commission had earlier approved special promotion of Daniel Amah, a chief superintendent of police, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said Mr Amah’s special promition followed his exemplary conduct in rejecting a bribe of $200,000 in the course of his duty as the Divisional Police Officer in Bompai, Kano.

Mr Ani said Mr Amah was also presented with Honesty and Integrity Service Award with a cash gift of N1 million.

He said the meeting also approved the promotion of 48 staff members of the commission.

Mr Ani said that the commission had pledged to ensure that appeals and petitions by aggrieved police officers were treated with dispatch.

This, he added, was to ensure that no police officer was unjustly punished.

