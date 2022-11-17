The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says it has recovered over N117 billion in the first eight months of this year.

The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said this during his appearance before the House of Representatives committee on Anti-Corruption and Appropriation in Abuja on Thursday.

He appeared before the House committee to defend the commission’s 2023 budget proposal, ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said in a statement.

Mr Owasanoye provided a breakdown of the commission’s recovery between January and August 2022 to the House committee members during the budget defence.

He said the recoveries made by the commission included N1.413 billion and $225,965 in the ICPC/TSA recovery account.

He said the commission recovered N1.264 billion cash through tax intervention.

Other recoveries, according to him, included plots of land, completed buildings, vehicles, electronics and jewellery valued at N679.13 million, N2.603 billion, N81.1 million, N1.55 million and N195,500.

The ICPC boss also said the commission also recovered N49.9 billion through System Study and Review intervention, N6.435 billion cash through budget tracking, N53.91 billion through ICPC advisory, and N614.2 million in other accounts.

Other accomplishments

Apart from the recoveries, the ICPC chairman also highlighted other accomplishments to include the completion of 672 investigations as well as 565 non-petition-led investigations.

According to him, the commission has secured 15 convictions and tracked a total of 538 projects under Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

Mr Owasanoye also said the commission had completed the deployment of its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard on 260 MDAs; and a Review of the Open Treasury Portal in 30 Ministries, Departments and Agencis (MDAs).

He said the commission completed the System Study and Review of 10 MDAs, and ensured the inauguration of 26 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs).

He added that the commission conducted about 14 corruption monitoring activities, public enlightenment and education of Nigerians on and against corruption through various platforms within the year.

In his contribution during the budget defence, the chairman, the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Nicholas Shehu, lauded the ICPC chairman and his board members for their performance.

The lawmaker noted that the leadership style of the officials had turned around the fortunes of the ICPC to a vibrant and viable anti-corruption agency.

Mr Garba enjoined them not to drop the ball but to continue to soar higher.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to release the remaining budget of the commission for 2022 to enable it to accomplish its target.

He also urged the ICPC to develop a whistleblowing mobile app which Nigerians could use to report corruption.