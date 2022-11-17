Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has promised to investigate and prosecute officials involved in the infractions and registration of underage voters as seen in the published voters register.

In line with its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, the commission recently published the preliminary national register of voters in the 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) nationwide as well as on its website asking Nigerians to verify their details and report errors.

But some Nigerians accused the electoral body of infractions after identifying underage voters in the voter register published by the commission.

INEC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Thursday, said it would address the complaints and sought the help of Nigerians in identifying the errors including underage voters, dead persons and misspelt names among others.

He said the commission is committed to transparency.

“The full display of all registrants speaks to the Commission’s commitment to transparency. The fact that these likely ineligible registrants are being identified means that the objectives of the display for claims and objections are being met,” he said.

“Therefore, each confirmed case of infraction will be thoroughly investigated and culpable officials will be disciplined.”

Mr Okoye said the commission will also publish the physical copies of the register at all the 774 Local Government Areas from 19 to 25 November.

He, therefore, implored Nigerians to continue to note errors and lay claims and objections which would begin after the display of the voters register.

“The display will be followed by hearing of claims and objections by citizens for disposal action,” he said.

“In addition to the physical display at the Registration Areas and Local Governments, the register is also displayed on the Commission’s website so that citizens can simultaneously make both claims and objections online throughout the duration of the exercise.

“The purpose of the display is to enable Nigerians to scrutinise the preliminary register and make claims about misspellings of names, personal details or missing names on the register so that the errors can be corrected.

“In addition, citizens can raise objections about the presence of ineligible persons, for example, those below the age of 18 years, dead persons, foreigners, or those making false claims so that they can be deleted from the register in line with the Commission’s established rules.”