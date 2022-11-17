The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former judge of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal, Francis Abosi, for age falsification.

ICPC arraigned the defendant at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on a three-count charge, according to a Thursday statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

Mr Abosi, who was a judge of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal between 2010 and 2014, allegedly altered and manipulated his age to confer an unfair advantage upon himself.

ICPC said Mr Abosi, when appointed a judge in 2010, gave his date of birth to the National Judicial Council (NJC) as 17 November 1958 contrary to his actual age of 17 November 1950.

The alleged falsification gave rise to a reduction in the former judge’s age by eight years.

ICPC said the former judge “was out of luck” when NJC sent letters to his former schools to verify his age.

“Unfortunately, research from his alma institution, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the Law School both indicated that he was born on November 17, 1950,” the commission said.

The NJC, upon discovering the alleged age falsification, was said to have placed the judge on suspension, and subsequently recommended him for compulsory retirement.

Mr Abosi, whose case was reported by the NJC to the ICPC, has since left office on the basis of the ICPC’s recommendation, the anti-graft agency said.

He pleaded “not guilty” when the charge was read to him.

After he took his plea, his counsel, J. O. Asoluka, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, moved his application for bail, which the prosecution chose not to oppose.

The trial judge, U.P Kekemeke of the FCT High Court, then went on to grant bail to the defendant on self-recognisance.

He then adjourned the case to 16 February 2023 for the commencement of trial.

Charges

Part of the charges against the defendant reads: “That you Francis Chukwuma Abosi (M) sometime in April 2010 or thereabout at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court while being a public officer to wit: Judge of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal made a false statement to the Chairman of the National Judicial Council in the exercise of the duties of his office by stating in the National Judicial Council Data on judicial officers form that your date of birth is the 17th of November, 1958 when you know that your actual date of birth is the 17th of November, 1950 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”