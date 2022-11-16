Two witnesses testified against a Chinese National, Geng Quandong, facing trial over the alleged killing of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari.

The Kano State Government arraigned Mr Quangrong, 47, before a Kano High Court, No.17 at Miller Road.

Mr Quandong was charged with culpable homicide.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Quandong, 47, allegedly murdered Ummukulsum, 23, at Janbalu quarters for allegedly refusing to marry him and allegedly exploiting him.

At the trial on Wednesday, the mother of the deceased, Fatima Zubairu, and younger sister of the deceased, Asiya Buhari, testified against Mr Quandong who appeared in the court with an interpreter.

The two witnesses who testified before the trial judge, Sanusi Ma’aji, narrated how the Chinese national aggressively stabbed Ummukulsum in her bedroom after he forcefully gained entrance and locked the door behind him.

Responding to a question from the Director of Public Prosecution, Kano State Ministry of Justice, Aisha Mahmud, the deceased’s younger sister, Asiya said on 16 September at about 9 p.m., Mr Quandong came to their house banging heavily on the door.

She said her mother Fatima went to enquire who was knocking. She said her late sister told their mother that it was her Chinese friend but insisted he should not be let in.

“But our mother could not withstand the pressure and decided to open the door, and he forced himself inside and met the late Ummulkulsum where he stabbed her severally which led to her death.

“My sister Ummulkulsum was inside the bedroom making phone calls when Mr Quandong entered the room and locked the room, we went to the inner room window peeping and I saw Mr Quandong holding a knife and on top of my sister who was a bed stabbing her with it.

“At the time I was caught up in terrible fear, I quickly rush(ed) out and started calling for help alongside my siblings and our mother who was already outside the house looking for help.

“When Mr Quandong realized the gravity of what he did, he also came out of the room through the window, abandoned the lifeless body of my sister trying to flee.

“At that point, helpers had arrived and apprehended him and handed him over to the police and two others took my sister to the hospital but looking at her she was not moving. It was at the hospital the doctor certified her dead,” Asiya told the court.

In her testimony, the mother corroborated Asiya’s story, she also acknowledged that Mr Quandong and the deceased daughter courted for two years.

Responding to cross-examination from a defence lawyer, Mohammad Dan-Azumi, the mother, Mrs Zubairu, affirmed the good moral standard and friendliness of the Chinese national.

She said he was generous and supported the family, and also affirmed how Ummukulsum promised to marry the Chinese national.

The defence counsel, Mr Dan-Azumi revealed that the family of the deceased girlfriend failed to fulfil their promise after Mr Quandong lodged a huge amount of money into the account of the deceased person for the purchase of marriage materials.

Besides the money for the purchase of materials Mr Quandong also gifted his late girlfriend N100,000 weekly allowance in preparation for the wedding.

The judge, Mr Ma’aji, adjourned the case to 17 November for the continuation of the hearing.