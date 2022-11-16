The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday in Kano State seized dozens of Tobacco products being sold without pictorial health warning.

The enforcement was jointly performed with the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA). The team searched several Tobacco stalls in supermarkets and business points and enlightened sellers on the law prohibiting the sales of Tobacco products without the graphic warning.

The programme officer of NTCA, Chibuike Nwokorie, told reporters that the FCCPC is leading the implementation and enforcement of the National Tobacco Act 2015.

“In 2015, the National Tobacco Act was passed and signed into law, since then, the enforcement commenced in Abuja and Lagos, and now it arrived in Kano for enforcement.

“While on the field for enforcement in Kano, a lot of cigarettes are being sold without the graphics health warning, this shows that the Tobacco Industries are deceiving Nigerians by making sure they comply with the law only in Abuja while in other states they are still having businesses as usual.

“Unfortunately, most of the products we saw in the field in Kano are that most of the products are not complying, they are still selling products that are illegal based on Nigerian law.

“Let us obey the law in Nigeria as we do in other countries, no reason it won’t work in Nigeria, the country has gazetted the NTC Act in December 2019,” Mr Nwokorie warned.

Mr Nwokorie said more than 28,000 people die annually from Tobacco use in Nigeria. He said the country is a party to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

He said the National Tobacco Control Act (NTC Act) was enacted to regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution, and use of tobacco in the country to reduce to the bare minimum the negative effects of tobacco on public health.

Graphic health warning

The law – National Tobacco Control Act, 2015 and Tobacco Control Regulations, 2019 require tobacco products imported, manufactured, or distributed in Nigeria to have graphic/pictorial health warnings on 50 per cent of the principal display area of the product’s packaging.

The act also specifies that the picture used must be of the highest quality, and must depict the negative effects of tobacco on the health of smokers and those close to them.