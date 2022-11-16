The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board on Tuesday commenced the payment of N1.053 billion to 474 retirees.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Kamilu Aliyu, said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired at the State, Local Government and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

For some of the retiring workers who left the service in February and April this year, their documents were submitted to the pension board between September and November for the payment of their retirement benefits.

One of the retirees, Ibrahim Rikiji, from Buji Local Government Area told PREMIUM TIMES that he retired in April as a driver from the local government Works Department.

Mr Rikiji said he retired in April and now farms to make ends meet.

“Now that I received my gratuity and pension arrears from April, I will invest more in farming to make life better for myself and my family,” Mr Rikiji said while commending the government for the payment.

Another retiree, Salamatu Musa, who voluntarily retired in February on health grounds, said she will invest in agriculture.

Mrs Musa commended the government for the timely payment of the retirement benefits.

No third party in the processing of payment

The head of the pension board, Mr Aliyu, warned retirees to desist from involving a third party in processing their retirement benefits.

“The pension board did not, in whatever way, ask a third party to facilitate and or receive any amount from a retiree before their payments are done.

“If any person asks for money within and outside the pension house to process your payment, he is a fraud and should be reported to the board for a necessary penalty,” Mr Aliyu told the retirees.

“The pension board process payment of retirees immediately after the ministry, or the agency forwards the particulars of the retiring workers to the pension board,” he added.

The payment

Mr Aliyu explained that the The N1 billion payment includes retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance and contributions.

136 of the retirees were from State service, 125 from Local Government and 213 from Local Education Authorities (LEAs)

He said that of the N333, 537, 355. 39 million would be disbursed to the 136 retirees from the State service, and N176,543,773.89 million to 125 retirees from the Local Government service while 213 retirees of the LEAs to receive N543,795,776.71 million.

According to him, the board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government at improving the welfare of workers to enhance service delivery.