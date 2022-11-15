The first series of the Presidential Town Hall organised by Arise Television in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, was held on 6 November 2023. The opening series featured Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of PDP, who represented Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate; Peter Obi, the candidate of LP; Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of NNPP; and Kola Abiola, the candidate of PRP.

PREMIUM TIMES joined the Town Hall to fact-check the claims of the candidates, an innovative approach to help combat misinformation and promote credible conversations as Nigerians decide in 2023.

Here are the top fact-checks from the first series.

Claim 1: Mr Kwankwaso said that he left Kano State without debt at the expiration of his tenure as governor of the state.

VERIFICATION:

The Debt Management Office, DMO, statutorily keeps and publishes the official debt stock of Nigeria’s federal government and states. According to publicly accessible DMO records, in 2011 when Mr Kwankwaso returned as Kano governor, the state’s debt stock amounted to $59,777,994 (external) and N5.8 billion (domestic). He left office on May 29 2015 and in the DMO record as of 30th June 2015, Kano’s debt external debt stock was $59,796,931. For domestic debt stock, the record as of 31 December 2014, five months before Mr Kwankwaso left office, says Kano was owing N31,423,625,015 and as of 31 December 2015 after he left office 65,007,329,454. Official records, therefore, show that Mr Kwankwaso left debts as he exited the office. Two days, after he left office on 31 May 2015, his successor and then ally, Abdullahi Ganduje confirmed Mr Kwankwaso left the state in debt.

VERDICT: FALSE.

Claim 2: NNPP’s candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso claimed Nigeria’s military has 250,000 personnel.

Verification: According to 2022 data from Global Fire Power, an independent defence-related data bureau, Nigeria’s military currently has 215,000 personnel. Also, the World Bank says Nigeria’s military personnel population is 223,000.

Verdict: Definite and updated official statistics are not publicly available and Mr Kwankwaso later said he “meant around 250 thousand,” which can mean below that number.

Claim 3:

Mr Kwankwaso claimed the personnel strength of Nigeria’s police force is 230, 000

Verification: According to information on the Interpol website, the Nigerian Police Force is made up of over 350,000 men and women. In addition, according to Dataphyte, citing Nigeria’s police force, the police personnel population is 371,800, yielding one officer to 540 citizens ratio, lower than the 1:450 UN standard.

Verdict: FALSE

In a follow-up comment, Mr Obi said the IGP told him the number of NPF personnel was 320,000 and “you should quote me.”

Claim 4:

SDP’s candidate Kola Abiola repeatedly claimed that Nigeria’s National Security Council (NSC) has not sat since 1999.

Verification: Multiple reports reviewed show that the National Security Council (NSC) has been meeting over the years, with the most recent being presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 14, 2022.

Verdict: FALSE.

Despite being fact-checked, he insisted the council had never sat and further claimed that the reported meetings did not comply with the Nigerian Constitution, which he claimed only created an eight-member council.

But, again, he was wrong. The Constitution created the NSC in the Third Schedule Part 1, Section K. The NSC is formed of the President, Vice-president, Chief of Defence Staff, Minister of Interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser, and Inspector-General of Police, and any other members or officials the president is lawfully empowered to invite.

Claim 5:

Peter Obi claimed that he was awarded (Bill and Melinda Gates award) for the Best Governor in Nigeria in health.

Verification: Reports show that in July 2013, Mr Obi was awarded the best performing governor on the eradication of polio in the Southeast geopolitical region by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The award was presented by the then minister of state for health, Mohammed Pate, with a cash prize of 120 million Naira.

Verdict: The claim was inaccurate and misleading.

Claim 6: Mr Obi said Egypt’s police personnel population is over 1 million.

Verification: Like Nigeria, updated and definite official statistics on Egypt’s police personnel size are not publicly available and Mr Obi did not cite any reference. However, two sources – The Media Line, a Middle East publication, and The Carnegie Middle East Centre, a credible think tank – say that Egypt has over one million police personnel. The Carnegie MEC particularly said the country has over a million personnel on its payroll in conservative estimates.

Verdict: True, according to credible sources.

Claim 7: Mr Obi said Nigeria has installed (electricity) capacity of “12 thousand plus MW” and a transmission wheeling capacity of “only” six thousand MW

Verification: The System Operator has the most up-to-date data on Nigeria’s electricity performance, including generation, transmission, distribution, and demand forecast statistics. At the time, Mr Obi made this claim, according to the System Operator, Nigeria’s installed generation capacity was 13,014 and its wheeling capacity 8,100.

Verdict: The claim on the installed generation is true while the claim on the wheeling capacity is false.