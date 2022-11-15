A fire outbreak Tuesday morning destroyed at least four buildings storing goods at Singer Market in Kano’s metropolis.

Kano Fire Service said they have put out the fire. It also said that there were no human casualties in the incident.

The spokesperson of fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident was reported at about 09:49 a.m. and they arrived at the scene at 09:52 a.m.

Mr Saminu said the fire affected buildings used as storage. He said the prompt response of the fire service men prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

ALSO READ: Kano fire service rescues boy stuck in flyover bridge

Mr Saminu said the possible cause of the fire is being investigated.

The official said the commodities affected include biscuits, sweets, and detergents.

Singer market in Kano is popular for the wholesale and retail trading of confectionery, rice, sugar, and flour, as well as soft drinks.