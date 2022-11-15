On Sunday, four of Nigeria’s 18 presidential candidates participated in the Series 2 of the Presidential Town Hall, organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Democracy and Development.

PREMIUM TIMES worked with Nigerian Fact-checkers Coalition to verify the key claims of the candidates.

The presidential candidates that participated were Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC); Yabagi Sani of the Action Democratic Party (ADC); Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Here are the top findings.

Claim 1:

CLAIM: Mr Sowore, the presidential candidate of the AAC claimed that based on official figures, oil companies owe Nigeria $6.4billion

FINDING: News reports by ThisDay and The Cable in September 2022 quoted Ogbonnaya Orji, the Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), as saying the outstanding taxes and fees from the oil companies as of March 2022 is $2.674 billion, not $6.4billion which was the figure in 2019.

VERDICT: False

SOURCE: NEITI

DATE: 13/ 11/ 2022

Claim 2:

CLAIM: Mr Sowore said all countries that are doing well economically, their citizens usually don’t use guns.

FINDING: We used two countries with high GDP per capita to fact-check this claim. For instance, the US has a GDP per capita of $69,287, it has a gun per citizen rate of 120.5 per 100 people.

Canada has a GDP per capita of $52,051 and a gun per citizen rate of 34.7 citizens per 100 persons.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s GDP per Capita is $2,085 and has a gun per citizen rate of 3.2 per 100 persons.

VERDICT: False

SOURCE: World Bank

DATE: 13/ 11/ 2022

In a follow-up comment, he said he meant that prosperous countries do not need arms to ensure security and that the United States should not be used as a measure of prosperity.

Claim 3:

CLAIM: Mr Umeadi claimed 11 states in the north have not domesticated the Child Rights Act.

FINDING: News report by the Nigerian Tribune reveals Ministry of Women’s Affairs in May 2022 and the United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in August 2022 indicate that 31 states in Nigeria have so far enacted the Child Rights Act while only five states are yet to domesticate the law. Mrs Tallen in November said the number of states that have domesticated the Act has increased to 32.

VERDICT: False

SOURCE: UNICEF and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

DATE: 13/ 11/ 2022

Claim 4

CLAIM: Mr Sowore said that Lake Chad shrunk to 10 per cent of its original size

FINDING: Multiple records, updated up till 2019, show that once one of Africa’s largest lakes, Lake Chad has shrunk by around 90 per cent since the 1960s.

VERDICT: CORRECT!

SOURCE: European Space Agency, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA).

DATE: 13/ 11/ 2022

Claim 5:

CLAIM: Mr Sowore said Nigeria has “more women qualified to vote than men.”

FINDING: News reports by ICIR Nigeria on the 2nd of July 2022 and recently by the Punch on the 2nd of August 2022 show that there are more women than men who have been registered by INEC to vote in the 2023 elections.

VERDICT: CORRECT.

SOURCE: The ICIR and Punch, referencing INEC

DATE: 13/ 11/ 2022

Claim 6:

CLAIM: Mr Umeadi claimed that BP paid $15 billion for the Gulf of Mexico spill.

FINDING: A report by The Conversation shows that London-based oil company, BP Exploration & Production Inc. paid a $4.5 billion criminal penalty for the Gulf of Mexico spill which was described as the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history.

The BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill occurred in 2010 resulting in the death of 11 rig workers while 17 others got injured. The spill leaked 800 million litres of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

At the time BP had already paid out $2.3 billion in so-called business economic loss claims out of a total of $4.25 billion in compensation claims to individuals and businesses, according to Patrick Juneau, the administrator appointed by the courts to handle claims (BBC, July 2015)

In 2015, the US Department of Justice imposed a $20.8 billion fine on the company for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

However, the US DOJ report in January 2022 showed that the company resolved the violations of criminal law through a $4 billion plea agreement consisting of a criminal fine and remedial payments.

VERDICT: False

SOURCE: The Conversation, US Department of Justice

DATE: 13/11/2022