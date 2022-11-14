Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is one of the three major candidates.

The others are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Soludo had come under heavy criticisms recently after he claimed, during an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, that the value of investments made by Mr Obi while he was the governor of the state was “worth next to nothing.”

But responding in a long statement on Monday, the governor described the criticisms as “infantile exuberances, exhibition of desperation and intolerance” by supporters of the LP candidate.

He contended that Mr Obi cannot win the presidential election.

“Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know. The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA,” Mr Soludo said.

“The brutal truth, and some will say, God forbid, is that there are two persons or (political) parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!” he stated, without mentioning names.

‘2023: Mr Obi’s Victory unlikely’

The governor said although he had wished the LP candidate well ahead of the poll, he had equally told him that his victory in the election was unlikely.

“That is from my heart, but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero. What I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you.

“So, I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position. Analysts tell him you don’t need ‘structure’ to win,” he said.

Mr Soludo claimed the LP won the Ekiti and Osun States’ governorship elections “on social media and via phantom polls”, but failed to win the elections afterwards.

‘Mr Obi helping Tinubu to win’

The governor also said that Mr Obi was likely to win in Anambra State, having come from the area, but that the LP candidate needs more than the state to win next year’s poll.

“Anambra is not Nigeria. If he likes, I can even campaign for him but that won’t change much,” he said, adding that poll results indicated the level of his acceptance had declined.

He also claimed that Mr Obi was helping the APC candidate, Mr Tinubu, to win the general election.

“Indeed, if I were Asiwaju Tinubu, I would even give Peter Obi money as someone heading one of the departments of his campaign because Obi is making Tinubu’s pathway to victory much easier by indirectly pulling down Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

Grouse with Mr Obi

Mr Soludo said he has repeatedly asked Mr Obi to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and become the party’s presidential candidate, but he declined.

He said Mr Obi left APGA despite swearing to the late Biafran warlord, Odimegwu Ojukwu, that he would not leave the party.

He said the LP candidate also told Igbos that APGA was the vehicle for Igbo presidency dream.

“I hope that after February 2023, Peter Obi will return to APGA, the party that made him everything he is politically, as I offered him on March 8 2022, and begin the hard work, if he truly wants to be president of Nigeria,” the governor said.

In October 2014, Mr Obi left APGA for the PDP, where he became Mr Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Obi was among the PDP presidential aspirants this year but announced his resignation from the PDP a few days to the party presidential primary, saying there were practices in the party that were inconsistent with his “belief and persona”.

He defected to the LP, where he later emerged the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

But Mr Soludo said the LP candidate’s “desperate jumping from one party to another” would not help him get the presidency in 2023.

“Our founding fathers understood that in politics, you don’t get what you deserve but what you bargain or negotiate, and you negotiate with your organisation and votes. Our fathers built alliances with other major political parties in other regions, not with socio-cultural groups that don’t command any votes.”

The governor also criticised the “social media mob” by Mr Obi’s supporters against those who share contrary views and expressed fears the trend could “endanger the future political and economic interests of the Igbos”.

He said, “The emotions might run to heavens but politics-power is about cold calculations, organisation and building alliances for power. In a democracy, it is a game of numbers. So far, I don’t see any of these— and 2023 might again be a wasted opportunity for Ndigbo.”

