President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2023 budgets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House of Representatives for approval.

Mr Buhari also transmitted to the House, the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCT) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alteration bills 2022 for consideration.

This is contained in three separate letters to the house and read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the resumed plenary in Abuja on Monday.

In the letter, Mr Buhari said the conveyance of the FCT statutory budget which aligned with the federal government’s fiscal development policies was pursuant to section 121 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“In the preparation of the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 budget, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal prioritises improvement in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services.

“Others include: education and increased productivity in agriculture in our determination to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.

Mr Buhari said he hoped the submission would receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House.

On the NDDC budget, the letter read: “In accordance with section 18(1) of the NDDC Establishment Act, I forward herewith the 2023 estimate of the NDDC for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Representatives.”

For the CCT and Constitution alteration bills, Mr Buhari said the aim was to ensure effective performance of the functions of the bureau and assist the tribunal in the effective and speed dispensation of cases.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill 2022 aims to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speedy dispensation of cases.

“Also, we hope that the House will as usual in its manner consider this submission for passage into law,” he said.

(NAN)

