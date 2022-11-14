The Labour Party in Lagos State says there is no faction in the party and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour remains its governorship candidate in the state.

The Vice Chairman of the party, Tony Masha, who made this known at a news conference in Lagos, also said that Kayode Salako is not the state chairman of the party.

“For the past four months now, Labour Party in Lagos State has been ravaged and plagued by division since Salako came to destroy the progress and slow the momentum of the party, destroying the peace and stability the party has enjoyed before his coming.

“Despite bearing all the pains and division he has caused in the party all these while and enduring the division he has caused even up till this moment that his tenure has expired, Salako still parades himself as chairman, “ he said.

Mr Masha said also the party had released the names of its executive members, which he said was all-inclusive “because that is what democracy is all about.”

In his reaction, Mr Salako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he still remained the caretaker chairman of the party in Lagos State.

“For as long as the national leadership of the party has not announced the name of any other person, definitely Olukayode Salako still remains the caretaker state chairman of the party,” Mr Salako said.

“No other name has been announced; it is my name that is still with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“So, if anybody is claiming to be a factional chairman, which does not exist anyway; the Labour Party in the state is one – no faction.”

