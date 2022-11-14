The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make a request for N100 billion in a supplementary budget to tackle the impact of floods across the country.

The lower chamber also resolved that its Committee on Appropriations should allocate N200 billion in the 2023 budget for the Ecological Project Office in the Presidency for flood preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and relief packages.

Furthermore, the House urged the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, to release N5 billion to the ecological office immediately.

These resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Henry Nwawuba (APGA, Imo) and Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) on Monday during plenary.

In the motion, Mr Nwawuba said the perennial flooding is getting worse yearly due to the deteriorating climatic situation. He blamed the lack of proactive actions for the devastating impact of the flooding.

He added that “recent unpleasant experience in Nigeria could have been avoided or mitigated if we clearly identified and recognised the peculiarity of risk we are exposed to, based on our geographical positioning.”

Mr Nwawuba also lamented the impact of the flood on the farming communities and the resultant effects on industries that depend on inputs from these farms.

He explained that the intervention is crucial to prevent food crises and other impacts.

“Producers of fast-moving consumer goods in Nigeria such as NESTLE, CADBURY, Nigeria Brewery, Guinness, Livestock feeds etc depend on these agro products,” Mr Nwawuba said in his motion.

The motion was not debated.

When it was put to vote by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, members voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion.

Mr Gbajabiamila then mandated the House Committee on Legislative Agenda to coordinate a Technical Working Group between the Executive and Legislature in a bid to produce an action plan.

No fewer than 600 persons lost their lives and about 1.3 million others were displaced by floods across Nigeria this year.

