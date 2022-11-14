Rather than embarking on another round of strikes as anticipated by many Nigerians, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opted for protests across various campuses in the country.

The latest development is the union’s reaction to what it described as the “casualisation” of its members through the payment of October salary on a pro-rata basis.

Many branches of the union have announced different days to hold what they described as special congresses and stage protests on their campuses.

Flyers have been circulated widely across social media platforms, announcing the details and unionists expected during the rallies.

UNILAG chooses Tuesday

Meanwhile, the union’s branch at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, said its special congress would hold on Tuesday and has announced a protest rally to hold after the congress.

In a terse message credited to the Chairman of the chapter, Dele Ashiru, and shared with PREMIUM TIMES, ASUU said the rally is to “draw the attention of Nigerians to Ngige’s and the government’s attempt at the casualisation of the academics in Nigeria.”

According to the flyer by the union, the Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF) for labour movements in Nigeria, Abiodun Aremu; the National Coordinator of Education Rights Concern (ERC), a civil society organisation, Hassan Soweto; National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Giwa Temitope, and the Coordinator of Lagos Zone of the union, Adelaja Odukoya, are among the speakers expected at the event.

Backstory

At the end of October, members of ASUU were paid wages for 18 days. The government said it was the amount for work done, insisting that the union only suspended its then eight-month-old industrial action on the 14th day of the month.

Earlier, the government had continued to withhold the workers’ salaries since March, a month after the nationwide strike was declared.

The union condemned the government’s move and accused it of casualising the work of academics.

ASUU said the government’s move contradicts all rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said interventions to ‘explore the partial payment’ of salaries of lecturers in public universities are being considered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

