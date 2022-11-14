The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Sunday, flagged off his campaign in Hadejia Local Government Area, the headquarters of Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District.

The APC also claimed that it received members of the opposition New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) and People Democratic Party (PDP).

At the event, the governor, Muhammad Badaru, Introduced the governorship candidate and presented the party’s flag to the senatorial candidate, Abdulhamid Mallammadori, and other candidates from the zone.

The party said bigwigs of the PDP defected to the party with over one thousand of their supporters in the senatorial district.

The APC also claimed that executive committee members of the NNPP in 17 council areas who initially joined the NNPP following the crisis that followed the APC primary election in May returned to the party.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting members from the Northeast zone, a former senator, Ubale Shitu, said they rejoined the APC to support the governorship candidate, Mr Namadi, whom they believe will move the state to prosperity.

“I was offended by the APC but the governor returned me to the party and I accepted the offer because he chose the right person as the governorship candidate.

“Previously, we were the greatest obstacles to the APC but now that we are back, our strength can be seen with the large crowd gathered which surpassed the earlier one on Friday gathered by the Atiku Abubakar in Hadejia, Mr Shitu said.

Those who joined the APC from the opposition NNPP and PDP include, Mr Shitu, Ya’u Kanya, former member house of representatives; Jibrin Kalmax, former member house of representatives; Bawuro Bawogana, former deputy speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly; and Usman Masaki, former member Jigawa state house of assembly.

Others are Jamilu Mujaddadi, former local government chairman; and Ciroma chibi; Yakubu Maigoro; Ambassador Barma; among other chieftains of the opposition NNPP and PDP from the senatorial district.

In his remarks on behalf of the APC candidates from the zone, the senatorial candidate, Mr Mallammadori said the zone will be delivered to the APC presidential candidate and all other candidates from the state.

Also, the governorship candidate, Mr Namadi, said he will sustain the development stride of his predecessor, and build on it if elected as the next governor.

Mr Namadi also sought the support of voters from the zone to vote for the APC Presidential candidate, assuring the electorate party that they will not regret voting for the APC.

