Armed operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) have barricaded adjoining roads to the Federal High Court in Abuja as trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) resumes on Monday.

Mr Kanu is facing terrorism charges before Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

But a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal had faulted the Nigerian government’s forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria last year June to face terrorism charges over the IPOB leader’s separatist campaigns.

Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, who led the appellate court’s panel, had on 13 October, held that the federal government broke the law by forcibly re-arresting and returning Mr Kanu to Nigeria.

Consequently, the appellate court ordered the IPOB leader’s release, having dismissed the remaining six count charge levelled against him by the federal government.

However, PREMIUM TIMES reported that in another ruling on 28 October, Haruna Tsammani, leading a panel of the Court of Appeal, in Abuja, ordered that the enforcement of the judgment releasing Mr Kanu be put on hold.

The federal government had asked the Court of Appeal to stay the execution of the judgment freeing Mr Kanu, pending the resolution of an appeal it filed at the Supreme Court.

The government is challenging Mr Kanu’s release by the Court of Appeal, arguing that the IPOB leader is a “flight risk.”

Lawyers, litigants frisked

SSS officials held causelists of the various judges at the Federal High Court complex in Abuja, to confirm veracity of cases slated for Monday’s hearing before letting lawyers into the building.

The operatives skimmed cases on the list to match lawyers and litigants’ claims that there suits were billed for Monday.

Similarly, only accredited journalists were allowed entry into the court arena.

At Mrs Nyako’s courtroom, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) leading Mr Kanu’s legal team was seen conferring with the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

Meanwhile, IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, last Friday raised an alarm over a new set of charges filed by the Nigerian government against Mr Kanu.

Mr Ejiofor said Mr Kanu was yet to be served a copy of the fresh seven counts charge.

“…The rumoured charge was surreptitiously but clandestinely filed by the Federal Government hours after the judgment of the Court of Appeal was delivered on the 13th Day of October, 2022. This was even before it had received a certified true copy of the said judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

The lawyer said he learnt of the “phantom charge” against Mr Kanu on social media.

The IPOB lawyer argued that the verdict of the Court of Appeal freeing Mr Kanu subsists, saying, “no charge of whatever nature … can stand against… Nnamdi Kanu before any court of law in Nigeria.”

This reporter observed that Mr Kanu was not in court on Monday as at 10:55 a.m when Mrs Nyako resumed sitting.

Background

The trial judge, Mrs Nyako, had on 8 April, while ruling on the IPOB leader’s preliminary objection challenging the validity of the charge, struck out eight of the 15 counts.

Mr Kanu was accused of various offences in the 15 counts, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed in the course of his Biafra nation agitations.

The judge had ruled that Counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14 were incompetent for not disclosing any valid offences against the defendant.

She had asked the prosecution to proceed to trial on the remaining seven charges, ordering the prosecuting lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran, to file a fresh proof of evidence before May 18, the next hearing date.

This paper reported that the judge, in a separate ruling on 8 April, validated the federal government’s repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to face the charges pending against him in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

