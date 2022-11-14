Four presidential candidates have revealed what they would do with the 1999 Constitution if elected president in 2023.

The candidates are Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Party (ADP) and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

They made their positions known on Sunday during the presidential hall meeting organised by Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democrats and Development (CDD) and other organisations.

The organisations are PREMIUM TIMES, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition are the other partners.

At the town hall meeting, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had asked the candidates their positions on the 1999 constitution.

Mr Ozekhome stated that since the 1999 constitution is a product of the military, nothing can be built on it. He then asked the candidates what they would to do with the document, if elected as president in 2023.

I’ll push for amendment – Umeadi

Mr Umeadi, a former chief judge of Anambra State, said his party is committed to working within the democratic principle provided by the 1999 Constitution and would work with the National Assembly to amend the document.

He explained that the means of changing the constitution must go through the process as provided by the constitution.

“I am running on the triple banner rule of law, separation of powers and due process. I am a realist. The reality is that I am a presidential candidate under APGA in party and politics. My running is predicated on the constitution of Nigeria, 1999 as amended. I am bound by it.

“If I become president, I will be a democratic president of Nigeria and anything I want to do about whatever I need must go through the process laid down in the constitution. Any other thing will be antithetical,” he said.

Constitution is illegal – Sowore

Mr Sowore, on his part, took a much more radical approach, stating that a new constitution will be produced, if elected.

“The Nigerian constitution is illegal, and null and void by way of its makers. If you ask people in this gathering the people who wrote America’s constitution, they will tell you those people’s names.

“It was a fraudulent and illegally imposed constitution, imposed by the military. In 1992, when I was 21 years old, we gathered in Lagos to have a sovereign national conference. When Nigeria’s apartheid state ends hopefully in 2023, we will have a brand new constitution,” he said.

We must elect people with passion – Sani

The candidate of ADP argued that the issue of the 1999 constitution must be addressed through amendment.

“Yes, as a nation, we want to be as perfect as we can be, but perfection is a journey. It is not something that happens all at once.

“We are already on that journey, and so long as we have the National Assembly that is supposed to be active in this regard, making the constitution to really address the issues we represent so long as we are able to elect those that have the passion and interest of Nigeria. We are not happy with what we have, but why don’t we amend it,” Mr Sani said.

We’ll make changes to constitution – Adebayo

Mr Adebayo also said the 1999 constitution must be obeyed and subsequently amended to address challenges.

“This to me happens to be simple. It is not a big problem. Our first constitution came out of Lancaster House, it was a Queen Order in Council. It was promulgated by the British parliament and (Obafemi) Awolowo was very angry because they almost did not form a quorum because they view(ed) it as irrelevant legislation. It produced the best schools you can get, a regional government. In 1961 they had a plebiscite. The American constitution was not perfect but was amended. First, I will obey it and (then) make changes,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

