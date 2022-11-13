The past week has been dominated by various topics from climate change, politics, and sports to the almost nine months war in Ukraine, Israel’s Netanyahu, and the Ethiopia-Tigray truce.

In this new product, The World This Week, PREMIUM TIMES will bring our esteemed readers a recap of weekly events that happened around the world.

COP27

The The global climate change kicked off a week ago, 6 November, in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. The summit brought together over 100 world leaders among other participants. The summit has seen calls by the UN to avoid an impending climate hell and to take responsibility for actions; the UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, also proposed taxing profits of fossil fuel companies.

Mia Mottley, speaking at the leaders’ summit, called out world leaders for what may be described as indifference to the plight of countries who suffer the effects of climate change the most despite being inconsequential contributors.

“We know what it is to remove slavery from our civilisation; we know what it is to be able to find a vaccine within two years when a pandemic hits us. We know what it is to put a man on the moon and know we are putting a rover on Mars but the simple political will that is necessary not just to come here and make promises, but to deliver on them and to make a definable difference in the lives of the people who we have a responsibility to serve seems still not to be capable of being produced. I ask just how many more and how much more must happen,” she said as she delivered her speech.

Pledges and commitments are once again coming in for Africa, similar to what we saw at COP26. It is important to note that about 50 per cent of the pledges made to Africa at COP26 have yet to be fulfilled.

Africa, according to the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), needs $52.7 billion annually by 2030 for climate adaptation. In the past week, the UK, Netherlands and US have made adaptation pledges to Africa and a few individual countries.

These pledges still do not scratch the surface of what Africa needs to tackle the effect of climate change ravaging the continent.

Nigeria appears to be reclaiming its position as a leader in Africa’s matters. An obviously fed-up President Muhammadu Buhari, going by the tone of his Op-Ed, has called out his western counterparts asking them to quit hypocrisy and pay for the damages their emissions are causing Africa.

He went further to say they cannot dictate to Africa how to use her own resources.

US midterm elections

The United States commenced its midterm elections on Tuesday. Although election results are not all in, democrats will be keeping the Senate, the future of the House is still hanging in the balance as it is too close to call for now.

This year’s midterm is perhaps the most interesting in modern US history with issues like abortion, economy, immigration, democracy, climate, gun control, education and public safety.

Recall that the US Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that granted the right to abortion for nearly five decades in the United States.

Since June, there have been campaigns and counter-campaigns between pro-abortion and pro-life groups in the US. However, most, including President Joe Biden, insist that women should own their bodies.

Following the Capitol riot, US democracy has come under questioning and several attacks including the recent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their home.

The election has so far recorded remarkable changes in the political composition of the US. Several states elected their first women representatives to the House, Senate and governors’ mansions.

25-year-old Maxwell Frost becomes the first GenZ politician to be elected to Congress.

A number of non-white candidates were also elected into several positions including eight Nigerian-Americans.

Qatar World Cup ‘22

Qatar is set to host the 22 FIFA World Cup, twelve years after it was awarded hosting rights making it the first middle eastern country to host the world’s biggest football event.

The event will feature 32 teams and attract more than 1.2 million visitors to Qatar.

FIFA in July announced the use of a semi-automated offside system at this year’s tournament to help make fast and accurate offside calls.

There are only seven days until the tournament which opens on 20 November; a change from the usual June/July summer play.

Five substitutions will be allowed this year in each match as opposed to three from the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Al Jazeera said the regulation was introduced by the International Football Association Board in 2020 after what it said was “a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football as well as representations from several key stakeholders from across the football community”.

Teams will present a list with a maximum of 26 players. According to FIFA, the change was made due to the “unique timing” of the tournament being held in November and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preliminary squad list was also expanded from a maximum of 35 players to 55.

For the first time at the men’s World Cup, three women have been included among the 36 referees selected.

Stephanie Frappart of France, Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda.

All three have previously officiated at a men’s tournament, including the UEFA Super Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Schools in Qatar will be closed during the period (20 November to 18 December) and work hours reduced.

About 10 globally adored players will not be seen at this year’s tournament including Erling Haaland; Victor Osimehen; Mohamed Salah; David Alaba; Riyad Mahrez; Martin Odegaard; Gianluigi Donnarumma; Franck Kessie; Luiz Diaz; and Marco Verratti.

Qatar has come under global criticism and scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers, women and the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and punishable by the death sentence.

Meanwhile, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has said the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”.

Benjamin Netanyahu to return as Prime Minister

Israel’s longest-serving public officer, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return as Prime Minister for the sixth time as President Isaac Herzog invites him to form a government.

Mr Netanyahu will have 28 days from Sunday to form what is expected to be the most right-wing Israeli government in history.

President Joe Biden of the US has congratulated Mr Netanyahu on his win.

Ethiopia-Tigray Truce

Previously warring Ethiopia and Tigray on Saturday agreed to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to all in need as stipulated in the joint agreement after they agreed to a truce in Pretoria, South Africa.

Saturday’s agreement followed talks in Nairobi on the full implementation of the joint agreement. PREMIUM TIMES reported inside details on this joint agreement.

263 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Residents of Kherson, southern Ukraine, are celebrating Russian troops’ withdrawal – one of the biggest military achievements for Kyiv since Moscow’s invasion.

Before withdrawing, Russian forces destroyed critical infrastructure including communications, water, heat, and electricity in Kherson. Ukraine is faced with the challenge of providing electricity and heat, especially for its citizens as they get into winter.

The grain deal allowing Ukraine to export grain to the rest of the world through the Black Sea is still on shaky grounds as Russia refuses an agreement to extend the deal.

Russia insists on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports. Recall that several economic sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

Turkey President Recep Erdogan continues to try to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv even though Kyiv has expressed it has no intentions of speaking with its oppressor following several shellings.

“We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor,” Al Jazeera quoted Mr Erdogan as saying.

