At least two people have been reported dead as two World War II planes collided on Saturday during an air show in Dallas, BBC reported US Allied Pilots Association as saying.

Video footage of the crash seen on the internet showed two of the aircraft, flying mid-air, colliding into each other with parts shattering in different directions. They landed in an explosion.

The two aircraft according to media reports were participating in a commemorative Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport.

The number of people involved in the crash remains unknown at the time of this publication.

According to the BBC, the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said Terry Barker and Len Root – two of its former members – were among the people who died in the collision.

The aircraft have been identified as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a smaller Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

“Number of casualties are not yet confirmed, but no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured,” Mayor of Dallas Eric Johnson tweeted.

He added that the Federal Aviation Administration is leading an investigation into the collision and the executive airport will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

“The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today,” Mr Johnson added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

