The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has explained why his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was allowed to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, but denied the Labour Party (LP) the use of the facility.

Mr Obaseki said the PDP was allowed to hold its presidential rally at the Stadium in October because it coincided with the commissioning of the newly renovated stadium, whereas the notice of the LP was too short.

The governor gave this explanation on Friday while appearing on “Politics Today,” a programme on Channels TV.

The LP had accused the state government of denying it access to the state-owned-stadium for the visit of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday.

Speaking on the allegations, Mr Obaseki said the tracks at the field is still on warranty, and it takes a while for the stadium to be prepared for events.

“The only reason why we allowed the PDP rally was because it was also used as an opportunity to commission that facility. Otherwise, most other rallies are held in other large grounds around the city,” he said.

“I heard they applied on Wednesday night to hold a rally at Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Friday morning, giving us one day notice.

“The pitch has to be maintained in a certain mould, it is not just another facility you can go in without preparing. If they knew they had a rally on Friday, why can’t they give proper notice, the same thing we gave to PDP when they wanted to use the pitch,” he said.

Breach of Electoral laws

The Edo State Government may have offended the Electoral Act 2022 by denying the LP access to the stadium.

Section 91 (4) of the Act states that “no registered political party in Nigeria, its aspirants or candidate shall be prevented from holding rallies, processions or meetings at any time for their constitutional political purposes, and the Police shall in a consultative manner, resolve any conflict of time and venue between and amongst parties where such arises.”

Furthermore, Section 95(2) states that States apparatus must not be used to the disadvantage of any aspirant, candidate or party.

LP existing in virtual world

Mr Obaseki also dismissed the strength of the LP in the state, noting that the PDP is the party on the ground, while former is in the virtual world.

On Friday, thousands turned up to welcome the LP candidate in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

State of economy

Speaking on the state of the economy, Mr Obaseki urged the federal government to remove subsidies on petroleum and forex. He lamented the huge arbitrage between the official rate and the parallel market.

“Remove subsidy. Who are you subsidising? You are subsidising fuel, you are subsidising foreign exchange — between these two, you will have enough money where you can focus on areas for growth. The arbitrage is just too huge,” he said.

Mr Obaseki has been very vocal against the way the federal government is handling the economy.

