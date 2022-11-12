As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its seventh day on Saturday (today), adaptation and agriculture take the centre stage.

With the devastating impacts endured by many countries across the world as a result of climate change, reports by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) including the latest working group II report, have exposed the world’s poor preparedness to deal with current climate impacts, and particularly the extreme weather events that are increasing in number and intensity.

But Adaptation and Resilience are of crucial importance to all parties, and in particular, developing countries.

What is Adaptation?

Reports have identified the changing climate and the devastating consequences that come with it, such as frequent and intense drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and warming oceans which directly harm animals, destroy their habitat, and wreak havoc on people’s livelihoods and communities.

As climate change worsens, dangerous weather events are becoming more frequent and severe – evidence has shown that beyond doing everything to cut emissions and slow the pace of global warming, adapting to climate consequences has become important towards protecting communities.

The term “adaptation” describes modifications made to systems, procedures, and structures to lessen possible harm or take advantage of opportunities brought on by climate change. In order to respond to the effects of climate change, nations and communities must create adaptation strategies and put them into practise.

Adaptation plans

Since 2011, under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a number of countries have developed National Adaptation Plans.

In 2001, at COP7 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, countries acknowledged the specific needs of least developed countries as being unable to deal with the adverse effects of climate change and adopted some dedicated decisions to support them.

Further at COP 16 in Cancun 2010, Mexico, National Adaptation Plan (NAP) was established as a process to enable Parties to formulate and implement NAPs as a means of identifying medium- and long-term adaptation needs, developing and implementing strategies, and programmes to address those needs.

Research has shown that investing in adaptation is more economical and achievable than waiting and trying to catch up later.

According to a UN Facts and Action on climate change, it is estimated that a $1.8 trillion investment in early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, improved agriculture, global mangrove protection along coastlines and resilient water resources globally could generate $7.1 trillion through a combination of avoided costs and a variety of social and environmental benefits. So, this makes it important for countries to take adaptation seriously.

According to the programme schedule for Saturday (today), about 12 adaptation-focused themes are expected to featured.

The sessions include: Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation Initiative, official launch of Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace (CRSP), a ministerial session on “Shaping the Way Forward on Adaptation Action and Support”, a session on how to avert, minimise, and address loss and damage to infrastructure, adaptation solutions and technologies that can be easily transferred to the developing world, among others.

Funding challenge

According to the UN, the estimated adaptation costs in developing countries could reach $300 billion every year by 2030. But right now, only 21 per cent of climate finance provided by wealthier countries to assist developing nations goes towards adaptation and resilience, which only amount to about $16.8 billion a year.

Despite a commitment by wealthier countries to provide $100 billion a year in international climate finance to developing countries, the Paris Agreement, the level of making up the pledge has not been impressive. A recent report showed that of all pledges made at COP26 in Glasgow by developed countries, about 60 per cent still remain outstanding. This has spurred doubts and scepticism within the ranks of leaders from Africa.

According to Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), African countries need to raise an annual average of $124 billion to adapt, but they’re getting roughly $28 billion a year”.

He said nine out of the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change are in sub-Saharan Africa and that it will cost $600 billion through 2030 to adapt to climate change on the continent.

While calling for global support on the need to accelerate access to climate adaptation finance for African countries, Mr Adesina hinted that AfDB was allocating 67 per cent of its climate financing funding to adaptation.

At a special session on Friday on “Advancing Adaptation Action in Africa” which was co-hosted by COP27 President, Sameh Shoukry, and the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, a major package of support of over USD $150 million for adaptation was launched.

Mr Kerry said: “We are completely committed to working together with our partners to support vulnerable communities in their efforts to, sadly, have to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Something that everyone whether in developed, developing or emerging economies are impacted by.”

The discussions around adaptation on Saturday (today) are therefore expected to offer new models for adaptation funding to deal with climate change.

