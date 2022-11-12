The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday donated N50 million to victims of flooding in Jigawa State.

The presidential candidate was in the state to condole with the people of the state over the devastating floods that rendered many homeless and killed over a hundred people.

In August, torrential rain led to unprecedented flooding across the state. Several families lost their homes, livestock, and farmlands while critical infrastructures such as dams and bridges were washed away across the state.

Atiku visited the Emirs of Hadejia and Dutse, Adamu Abubakar-Maje and Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, respectively, to empathise with them.

“I am in Jigawa State not for campaigning, and not to talk too much. I will come back for the campaign, I am here to show empathy following the effects of the flooding in the state,” Atiku said.

Atiku donated N50 million to a fundraising committee inaugurated by the Jigawa State government.

The head of the committee, Bashir Dalhatu, confirmed Atiku’s donation. Mr Dalhatu, who holds the traditional title of ‘Wazirin Dutse’ promised that the money will be distributed fairly.

While in Dutse – where Atiku’s mother was born, thousands of residents including women defied the late-night visit and gave the politician a rousing welcome. Atiku arrived at the Dutse late at night after supporters delay his convoy movement in Hadejia town.

Both the Emirs of Hadejia and Dutse thanked Atiku for the visit and for the donation.

Atiku was accompanied on the visit by the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido; a former senator, Dino Melaye; and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa, Mustapha Lamido; among others PDP bigwigs.

