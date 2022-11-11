Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that he orchestrated the crisis in the PDP and that the aggrieved governors in the party are loyal to him.

He said such reports were only cast to mask the mischief of the sponsors of the story and hoodwink the unsuspecting populace.

This was contained in a statement by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Friday.

The crisis in the PDP deepened in the past days when the aggrieved governors, also known as the G-5, announced that they are still deciding the presidential candidate to support in next year’s election.

The governors are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Although they said they are still open to negotiations and reconciliations, their support for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains withdrawn.

In the statement, Mr Jonathan said some reports claimed that “the whole thing (crisis) in the PDP … is orchestrated for President Jonathan,” or that “he (Jonathan) is encouraging Governors Nyesom Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and Ortom to behave the way they are doing”, knowing that “these five governors are fighting his cause.”

He said while it is not out of place to be called upon to intervene during such a crisis, the reports could not have emanated from the camps of those who truly wish the party well.

“It simply shows that the so called ‘sources’ of the story are not disposed to the peace and unity they pretend to be seeking in the PDP,” he said.

“Unlike many of his detractors, the former president has, out of office, progressed to a higher level of statesmanship, faithfully applying himself to causes that promote peace, love, unity and progress, across the entire west African sub-region,” part of the statement read.

Mr Jonathan wished that the PDP is able to resolve its internal crisis, unite all members and have a good showing in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He said it will be difficult to achieve victory if some forces in the party continue to engage in mudslinging, disinformation and manifest tendencies that negate the values that are dear to loyal party members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

