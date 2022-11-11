Nigeria’s government on Thursday held an onboarding event for beneficiaries of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

Held in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), the NJFP is a youth employability initiative launched in 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The programme aims to connect fresh graduates with opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking at the event which took place in Abuja said the initiative was birthed as a result of the importance the government placed on jobs.

“Mr President had in fact said that he didn’t think there was a bigger problem that our country faced than unemployment because according to him, it fed every other thing. It fed security, instability, and fed poor growth in the economy,” he said.

Aside from employment opportunities, it was also important for young people to be employable, Mr Osinbajo said as he narrated the birth of the Nigeria Jubile Fellows Programme (NJFP).

According to the vice president, NJFP was developed by the UNDP representative in Nigeria, Mo Yahaya; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Yemi Dipeolu.

“The three gentlemen proposed the idea of a paid youth internship mentorship programme. A programme where young men and women will work with private or public establishments for a year in which they will, by a process of on-the-job mentorship, imbibe employability skills, and be mentored by leaders in the host organizations where they work,” he narrated.

He noted that 5,000 businesses have offered places for the 20,000 fellows for the first year. The programme aims to mentor 100,000 young people at the end of five years.

He urged the beneficiaries to leverage the opportunities available to them and make impact on their employers to make them unforgettable.

“Don’t listen to those who say “the good old days”, they usually have a bad memory. But these days are the best days and you need to take advantage of that,” Mr Osinbajo added.

UNDP country representative to Nigeria, Mr Yahaya, congratulating the fellows, said the UNDP is now being asked to replicate the programme across Africa.

He added that the UNDP will continue to support the Nigerian government to ensure that Nigeria’s assets are utilised to transform the country.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Matthias Schmale, said if the young population of Nigeria is harnessed effectively, it will offer an opportunity to achieve the country’s development aspirations, accelerate the attainment of the SDGs and make them great agents of change.

He added that despite being creative and innovative, young people in Nigeria remain vulnerable to challenges including unemployment and being used as tools for conflict among others.

Mr Schmale emphasised the willingness of Nigeria’s international partners to continue to support young Nigerians to reach their potential.

“It is abundantly clear that it is only by directly engaging and working with young people, supporting them and letting them progress that Nigeria will be able to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

EU’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, said the event is the coronation of a long process and the result of a close partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian government and the UN.

She expressed her pride in the 44 million euro support from the EU to the programme which, she said, is making a difference in the lives of the fellows.

“Being a multi-donor collective effort, I would like to call on fellow development partners and on the private sector to join the programme to make it an even greater success,” she noted.

In a quick response to Ms Isopi’s call for more partners, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, announced that the bank will take 1000 fellows under its wings over a period of nine months.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme

Launched 31st of August 2021, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The programme seeks to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that apply their expertise while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills.

