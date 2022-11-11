A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday, ordered the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress for Kano Central District, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, popularly known as AA-Zaura, to appear before the court in person over an alleged multi-million naira fraud case.

The court ordered the politician to appear before it on 5, December.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr Abdulkarim to court for allegedly defrauding a Kuwaiti national. He was charged with a five-count charge at the Federal High Court in Kano.

When the case came up on Thursday for the adoption of written addresses on why or not the defendant was to appear before the court, the prosecution counsel, A I Arogha, urged the court to decline to hear the defendant’s applications.

“The application is not ripe for hearing since the defendant is not in court and We served the Prosecution our written addresses on Nov.7”

The counsel to Mr Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Garba, however, objected.

“The Prosecution served us with their written addresses on November 9. We need time to reply on point of law.

“The defendant had filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to arraign him and in as much trial did not commence, his appearance in court is not necessary,” he argued.

However, the judge, Muhammad Yunusa, after listening to both parties, said the law says a defendant must be present in court before arraignment to answer his plea and hearing of any application.

The judge adjourned the matter until 5 December, for arraignment and adoption of written addresses.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Abdulkarim was absent from the court on 31 October. His counsel argued that the presence of his client is not necessary and that he is not physically fit to stand trial.

History of trial and alleged fraud

The EFCC accused Mr Abdulkarim of defrauding a Kuwaiti national of $1.3 million under the pretext of procuring real estate for him in Dubai, Kuwait.

On 9 June, 2020, Lewis Allagoa, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano found the defendant not guilty and discharged him on all counts.

Mr Allagoa ruled against the anti-graft agency. He held that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the lower court, the EFCC appealed to the Court of Appeal. A unanimous decision by the three-member panel of judges read by Abdullahi Bayero set aside the judgment of the high court.

Mr Bayero then ordered the defendant to be tried afresh by a different judge.

The main contention of the appeal was the absence of the accused person when the judgment of the High Court was delivered. Citing several judgements of the Supreme Court, it was held that an accused person must always be present in court throughout his trial including judgment.

It was in that regard that the court of appeal found merit in the appeal and upheld the same accordingly.

“Having determined the issue in favour of the appellant, the appeal naturally succeeds. The judgment of the lower court in suit number FHCK/CR2018/ FRN against Abdulsalam Sale Abdulkarim delivered on June 9th, 2020 is hereby set aside.”

Mr Abdulkarim was the gubernatorial candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) in the 2019 election in Kano State.

He was arraigned alongside one Michael Edosa for allegedly defrauding Jamman Al-Azmi of monies amounting to $1.32 million with the intent to conduct a joint venture business together.

The judge said the failure of the EFCC to call the nominal complainant, Mr Al-Azmi, to appear before the court to give evidence over what transpired between him and the first defendant rendered all the testimonies by the prosecution witnesses (2) null.

The judge maintained that the prosecution was based on speculation as the EFCC could not provide ingredients to link or establish criminal evidence against the defendant.

