Some hoodlums on Thursday set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ede, Osun State.

Sources in the area said the fire started at around 10 a.m. after the arsonists, suspected to be political thugs, gained entrance into the building.

The INEC office is situated at the back of Ede South Local Government Secretariat at Oke Iresi.

Ede is the hometown of Ademola Adeleke, governor-elect of the state.

The incident came hours after suspected hoodlums hurled loaves of bread soaked with petrol into the INEC compound in Abeokuta, Ogun State, setting the building on fire.

As in Ogun, the Osun hoodlums also used bread soaked in petrol to ignite the building.

When our reporter visited the scene, it was observed that the fire started from the INEC conference room and affected other parts of the building.

It was gathered that the inferno was about to extend to other offices including a warehouse where sensitive materials were kept when firefighters arrived and put out the fire.

Chairs and tables in the conference room were destroyed by the inferno.

A source within the INEC office, who requested not to be named because he was not authorised to speak about the incident, confirmed that the arsonists ignited the fire with pieces of bread and petrol.

“The prompt intervention of the firemen made the fire to be restricted to the conference room, if not, the fire would have gotten to the store and all other offices.”

The source hinted that the arsonists targeted some of the sensitive materials

“It was a planned arson,” he said.

“They tore the net with a knife, broke the window, and set the conference room ablaze. Their main target was the sensitive materials but fortunately, the firefighters arrived before it extended to other places.”

When contacted, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State , Mutiu Agboke, refused to comment on the fire incident.

“I cannot talk to Premium Times on the phone,” Mr Agboke said.

Ibrahim Adekunle, spokesperson of Osun State Fire Service did not respond to calls and messages sent to his phone.

The police spokesperson in the State, Yemisi Opalola, also did not respond to calls and messages sent to her.

