Two male undergraduates of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State have been found dead in their room.

The victims were identified simply as Victor and Chinonso Edeh, otherwise known as Decency.

They were 200 level students of the institution and staying in the same apartment outside the campus.

Mr Edeh, said to be an officer in his departmental association, was seeking re-election.

The election was scheduled for next week.

The students died after eating food reportedly bought by an unidentified commercial motorcyclist on Friday.

When they did not wake up the next morning, neighbours forced their door open and discovered their bodies.

Sources said while Victor reportedly vomited blood, Mr Edeh had white substance in his nose, fueling speculations they might have been poisoned.

A video clip which showed the victims lying lifeless in the room has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Edeh’s body was on the bed while Victor’s body was on the floor.

“Someone poisoned two of them. They are now dead,” a female voice is heard saying, in the background of the video.

The spokesperson of university, Adanma Odefa, has confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the institution was not aware of the food reportedly bought for the victims by the unidentified motorcyclist.

“All we know is that we found two students dead in their rooms, that is what we know,” he said.

Mr Odefa said the police in the state have “taken their bodies to the morgue” and that the institution management has informed the families about the incident.

When contacted on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police have launched investigation into the incident.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the bodies have been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“So, it is after the autopsy that we can come out and say what actually caused their death,” he said.

